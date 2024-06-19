Silver Alert continues for missing Dallas woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating an 88-year-old woman who's been missing since June 10.

Myrtle Polk was last seen driving a 2004 Black Lexus ES 330 TX LP BV7-K204 in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail. She is 88 years old, 5"02', 120 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.

Polk's son says she was last seen on Saturday and knew something was wrong when she didn’t show up to church at the Exciting Singing Hills Baptist Church on Sunday.

https://x.com/DallasPD/status/1800408269384466884

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

