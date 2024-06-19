Dallas

Silver Alert continues for missing Dallas woman

The 88-year-old woman was last seen on June 10

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating an 88-year-old woman who's been missing since June 10.

Myrtle Polk was last seen driving a 2004 Black Lexus ES 330 TX LP BV7-K204 in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail. She is 88 years old, 5"02', 120 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Polk's son says she was last seen on Saturday and knew something was wrong when she didn’t show up to church at the Exciting Singing Hills Baptist Church on Sunday.

https://x.com/DallasPD/status/1800408269384466884
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

DallasSilver Alert
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us