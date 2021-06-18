What is a Texas Camo Alert?

The Texas Camo Alert was created in 2019 and is one of the most recent programs created to alert the public to a missing person.

A Camo Alert is issued when a current or former military member is missing and has a mental disorder.

The following is required for Camo Alerts to be issued.

Verification from the Texas Department of Public Safety that the missing military member is registered for the camo alert program.

Confirmation the individual reported missing is a current or former member of the United States armed forces, including the National Guard or a reserve or auxiliary unit of any branch of the armed forces, and that the individual's location is unknown.

Confirmation the missing person suffers from a mental illness, including post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury.

Confirmation the disappearance poses a credible threat to the military member's health and safety or the health and safety of another.

If you have located a military member from a Camo Alert, call 911 for help.