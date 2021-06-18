What is a Texas Camo Alert?

The Texas Camo Alert was created in 2019 and is one of the most recent programs created to alert the public to a missing person.
A Camo Alert is issued when a current or former military member is missing and has a mental disorder.
The following is required for Camo Alerts to be issued.
- Verification from the Texas Department of Public Safety that the missing military member is registered for the camo alert program.
- Confirmation the individual reported missing is a current or former member of the United States armed forces, including the National Guard or a reserve or auxiliary unit of any branch of the armed forces, and that the individual's location is unknown.
- Confirmation the missing person suffers from a mental illness, including post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury.
- Confirmation the disappearance poses a credible threat to the military member's health and safety or the health and safety of another.
If you have located a military member from a Camo Alert, call 911 for help.