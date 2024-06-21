Texas power grid

What is a Texas Power Outage Alert?

A Texas Power Outage Alert is designed to notify people of a problem with the state's power grid

The Texas Power Outage Alert program was created by the Texas legislature in 2021 and is designed to notify Texas broadcasters when the power supply is inadequate to meet the state or region's demand.

Once notified, broadcasters share information with the public about the potential for a grid emergency and resource information from the Public Utility Commission of Texas or any of the four independent organizations (Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Midwest Reliability Organization, Southeast Reliability Corporation, or Western Electricity Coordinating Council) that oversee grid operations in Texas.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas and any of the four independent organizations may request activation of the power outage alert network when the following criterion is met:

  • The power supply is inadequate to meet the demand of the state or region.
