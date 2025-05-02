Neighbors living in and along an east-west stretch between downtown Carrollton and UT-Dallas in Richardson may notice more train activity as DART begins testing for its newest rail project.

DART says testing for the line started this week and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with increased frequency in subsequent weeks.

The DART Silver Line Project runs 26 miles through parts of Denton County, Dallas County and Collin County, connecting DFW Airport to the east part of Plano.

Testing along other parts of the routes started last fall. The process started in the middle portion of the route after completing a more than one-year project along Hillcrest Road in Dallas in preparation for the Silver Line.

The oft-delayed rail project is designed to bring service to DART member cities who previously lacked rail service, including Addison and Coppell.

Jasmyn Carter with DART says the testing includes more than the commuter rail cars traveling the 10-stop route.

"We're doing operational testing," Carter said. "When we're saying operational integrity, we want to make sure every crosswalk, every operating sign, the rails and the different types of connecting items you need to have a successful transit unit, is flowing and going."

Carter said DART has not set an opening date for passengers to begin riding the Silver Line, but online materials indicate a target for later this year or early 2026.