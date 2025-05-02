Transportation

DART begins Silver Line testing through Carrollton, Addison and North Dallas

DART projects rail passengers for 26-mile route later this year or early 2026

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Neighbors living in and along an east-west stretch between downtown Carrollton and UT-Dallas in Richardson may notice more train activity as DART begins testing for its newest rail project.

DART says testing for the line started this week and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with increased frequency in subsequent weeks.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The DART Silver Line Project runs 26 miles through parts of Denton County, Dallas County and Collin County, connecting DFW Airport to the east part of Plano.

Testing along other parts of the routes started last fall. The process started in the middle portion of the route after completing a more than one-year project along Hillcrest Road in Dallas in preparation for the Silver Line.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The oft-delayed rail project is designed to bring service to DART member cities who previously lacked rail service, including Addison and Coppell.

Jasmyn Carter with DART says the testing includes more than the commuter rail cars traveling the 10-stop route.

"We're doing operational testing," Carter said. "When we're saying operational integrity, we want to make sure every crosswalk, every operating sign, the rails and the different types of connecting items you need to have a successful transit unit, is flowing and going."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police, TDLR shut down 4th massage parlor accused of illicit dealings

jacksboro 2 hours ago

Mass exodus at Jacksboro PD, search for new police chief underway

Carter said DART has not set an opening date for passengers to begin riding the Silver Line, but online materials indicate a target for later this year or early 2026.

This article tagged under:

TransportationDallasCarrolltonRichardsonCoppell
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us