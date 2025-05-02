Food & Drink

McDonald's customers are ordering ‘Cotton Candy Sprite' from the secret menu

It’s a carnival-themed twist on the fountain soda.

By Joyann Jeffrey | TODAY

Yes, McDonald’s does have a secret menu.

Whether it’s a $9 birthday cake or a McBrunch Burger, there are a number of great ways that you can take an ordinary item off the menu and turn it into something new.

Most recently, TikTokers have been raving about an item on this menu — the Cotton Candy Sprite. Apparently, if you order a Sprite at your local McDonald’s and tell them to add a few pumps of French vanilla syrup, it will taste like cotton candy.

However, this hack can only be attempted in stores, as the option to add French vanilla syrup to a carbonated drink isn’t available online or on the McDonald’s app.

Online, people have been raving about this carnival-themed twist on the fountain soda.

“This is the new hack of 2025,” a TikTok user says while trying the drink.

“Oh my God. I’m telling you, the way they’re reworking Sprite is amazing and we are here to enjoy,” he adds.

Another McDonald’s customer tried the drink on YouTube and said he was amazed with the results, even though it tasted more like vanilla to him than cotton candy.

“Wow. That is awesome. That is really good,” he says. “I was not ready for it to actually kind of taste like cotton candy. It still tastes more like vanilla than cotton candy, but this is awesome.”

Meanwhile, on TikTok, someone else tried the drink and said, “It actually tastes like cotton candy.”

Some other treats on McDonald’s secret menu are the grilled cheese, which is a cheeseburger without the burger patty, and a McCrepe, which is a hotcake topped with a crunchy yogurt parfait.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the popularity of the new menu hack.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

