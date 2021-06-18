What is a Texas CLEAR Alert?

A Texas CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) is an alert program for missing adults who are between the ages of 18 and 64.

The CLEAR Alert is for those that do not qualify under the Amber Alert or Silver Alert. The CLEAR Alert is for individuals who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For a CLEAR Alert to be issued the following is required.

Is the individual 18 to 64 years of age, whose whereabouts are unknown?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?

Is the CLEAR Alert request within 72 hours of the individual's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

If you spot an individual and believe they are connected to a CLEAR Alert, call 911.