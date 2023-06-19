mass shooting

What is a Texas Active Shooter Alert?

A Texas Active Shooter Alert is designed to notify people in close proximity of active shooter situations through mobile phones, broadcast media, TxDOT signs, and other tools

The Texas Active Shooter Alert program was created in 2021 by the 87th Texas Legislature. The alert is designed to notify people in close proximity of active shooter situations through their mobile phones, local broadcast media, TxDOT Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), and other resources.

The Texas DPS said, "The goal of the Active Shooter Alert program is to save lives and prevent mass violence by notifying the public of nearby active shooter situations and encouraging them to avoid the area or to shelter in place."

The DPS said an active shooter situation is defined by the FBI as an incident where "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."

Activation of an Active Shooter Alert can only be requested by an authorized person and several criteria must be met. To approve an alert, the active situation in their jurisdiction must be verified by the requesting agency, the shooter's location must be identifiable and the distribution of the alert would assist people and save lives in the shooter's location.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

