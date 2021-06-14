What is a Texas Blue Alert?

Texas Blue Alerts are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

During a Blue Alert, the public is provided information regarding the suspected assailant so that tips and leads about that person can be directed toward law enforcement.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

If you spot or location someone wanted in connection with a Blue Alert, call 911 and do not attempt to apprehend the person on your own.

The state's Blue Alert program was created Aug. 18, 2008, by Gov. Rick Perry (R) who created the program under Executive Order RP-68.

For a Blue Alert to be put into effect, the following criteria must be met: