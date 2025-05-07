High lake levels from storms bring flood risks, potential benefits to North Texas

After a week of heavy rains, lakes across the Metroplex are above capacity, posing a flooding risk and threatening some homes.

Experts say despite the immediate risk from high water, it could be a positive as the region heads into the summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says every reservoir in the Fort Worth district is over capacity, including Lake Worth, which has been closed since Saturday due to high water.

“Sometimes there’ll just be a few inches, the water level will just be a few inches below some houses,” said Zach Huff, director of water resources engineering with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

At Mariann Nichols’ home on Grapevine Lake, heavy rain and high water caused a portion of her backyard to collapse this week, sending her sidewalk crashing into the lake and leaving a cliff behind.

“It’s already eaten part of the hill as you can tell, it’s very dangerous,” said Nichols. “It’s scaring me, because if you notice the house isn’t too far from here, and that scares me a lot.”

Nichols said in the past 10 years, the water level has eaten away at her property, and she could have to pay more than $100,000 to build protective measures against the lake.

“It’s just, I see it happening and it’s frightening,” said Nichols. “I can’t use my backyard very often.”

TRWD told NBC 5 they’re not seeing widespread flood damage from the storms, and these high lake levels could ultimately be a good thing for North Texas.

“Going into the summer with full levels is great because the water level is going to draw down through those hot times and high demands,” said Huff.

Still, some of those who are seeing the impacts of rising lake levels are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take more action to protect their properties.

“It’s just, it’s not right,” said Nichols. “I just need some help on this.”

NBC 5 reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a response to concerns from people living on Grapevine Lake. We’re waiting to hear back.