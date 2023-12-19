Most read local news stories of 2023

1. Gunman kills 8, injures 7 in mass shooting at Allen Outlets

A gunman in Texas killed at least eight people Saturday and injured 7 others after opening fire outside the Allen Premium Outlets, according to police and fire officials.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/fatalities-confirmed-at-least-9-hurt-in-shooting-at-allen-outlets/3252317/

2. 28 children rescued, 59 adults arrested in massive DFW child porn investigation: Police

More than two dozen children have been rescued and nearly 60 people are facing criminal charges related to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, police say.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/two-dozen-children-rescued-59-arrested-in-massive-child-porn-investigation-police/3197749/

3. 12-year-old charged with murder, accused of killing sonic employee

A 12-year-old and a 20-year-old are both facing a murder charge after a restaurant employee was gunned down during an altercation with a customer Saturday night in Keene.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/12-year-old-charged-with-murder-accused-of-killing-sonic-employee/3258388/

4. American Airlines passenger claims fellow traveler was ‘not real'

A TikTok video captured a woman in distress as she demanded to get off the plane traveling from DFW Airport to Orlando.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dallas-morning-news/american-airlines-passenger-claims-fellow-traveler-was-not-real/3289745/

5. An Uptown Dallas restaurant posts apology after a woman says she was asked to leave because of her shorts

A customer at a restaurant in Uptown Dallas said she was shocked when an employee asked her to leave because of her shorts.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/an-uptown-dallas-restaurant-posts-apology-after-a-woman-says-she-was-asked-to-leave-because-of-her-shorts/3280573/

6. Nurse shares video showing moment he may have been targeted in ‘jugging'

Heart-stopping video captured on a home surveillance camera shows a Richardson man run for his life as a stranger darts after him.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/nurse-shares-heart-stopping-video-showing-moment-he-may-have-been-targeted-in-jugging/3217502/

7. 2 North Texas men charged, accused of enrolling in high school as students by using fake records

Triston Moses, 20, and Kierre Trenton, 19, are charged with tampering with government records.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/2-north-texas-men-charged-accused-of-enrolling-in-high-school-as-students-by-using-fake-records/3335175/

8. Texas DPS arrests two employees, arrests and detains nine others in fake inspection probe

The Texas Department of Public Safety says several people have been arrested, including two DPS employees, after an internal investigation into illegal “clean scanning.”

https://www.nbcdfw.com/investigations/texas-dps-arrests-two-employees-nine-others-in-fake-inspection-investigation/3319638/

9. Why are there purple streetlights around Fort Worth?

Fort Worth Public Works officials say work is underway to fix the purple streetlights that dot some roads around town.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/why-are-there-purple-streetlights-around-fort-worth/3192354/

10. Viral video of flight diverted to Dallas shows passenger climbing seats while others sing hymns

The flight from Frontier Airlines was traveling from Houston to Denver but changed course to remove the passenger.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/viral-video-of-flight-diverted-to-dallas-shows-passenger-climbing-seats-while-others-sing-hymns/3395127/