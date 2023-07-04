AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines passenger claims fellow traveler was ‘not real'

A TikTok video captured a woman in distress as she demanded to get off the plane traveling from DFW Airport to Orlando

By Irving Mejia-Hilario | Dallas Morning News

A woman aboard an American Airlines jet demanded to get off the plane Sunday, claiming in a profanity-laced tirade that a passenger was “not real.”

The scene was captured on video and posted on TikTok over the long holiday weekend. It collected more than 152,000 likes on the social media platform as of Tuesday afternoon.

The video, originally posted by user “texaskansasnnn” on Sunday, was taken as the plane was preparing to depart DFW International Airport, according to the poster. The video has since been removed, and “texaskansasnnn” has set their profile to private.

