Most read Texas news stories of 2023

1. Texas legislature on the verge of eliminating vehicle safety inspections, but fees would remain

The Texas legislature appeared poised Thursday night to eliminate state vehicle safety inspections.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/investigations/texas-legislature-on-the-verge-of-eliminating-vehicle-safety-inspections-but-fees-would-remain/3261321/

2. 774 new state laws take effect in Texas today, here are some notable ones

Hundreds of laws, including those targeting transgender rights, street racing, healthcare and more will take effect on Sept. 1.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/774-new-state-laws-take-effect-in-texas-on-friday-here-are-some-notable-ones/3326866/

3. Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘Athena Alert' bill into law, effective immediately

Local police in Texas now have the ability to issue a regional alert about a missing child without having to wait for confirmation of an abduction.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/gov-greg-abbott-signs-athena-alert-bill-into-law-effective-immediately/3277363/

4. Shaq picks up tab for customers at popular Texas restaurant

Shaquille O’Neal went to a popular Houston restaurant known for its deli sandwiches and paid for all of the meals in the room he was dining.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/shaq-picks-up-tab-for-customers-at-popular-texas-restaurant/3160121/

5. Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments statewide

A system update has caused the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices to close on Sept. 6.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/texas-dps-cancels-driver-license-appointments-statewide/3331118/

6. 31-year-old used her $1,200 stimulus check to start a ‘cash stuffing' business—it's on track to bring in $1 million this year

Jasmine Taylor of Amarillo, Texas, went viral on TikTok using a budget method called “cash stuffing.” She turned it into a business that’s on track to make $1 million this year.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/business/money-report/31-year-old-used-her-1200-stimulus-check-to-start-a-cash-stuffing-business-its-on-track-to-bring-in-1-million-this-year/3222840/

7. Texas Department of Criminal Justice locks down correctional facilities statewide

The department said it is implementing a systemwide lockdown in order to conduct comprehensive contraband searches at correctional facilities in Texas.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/texas-department-of-criminal-justice-locks-down-correctional-facilities-statewide/3331025/

8. Nasa says 1,000-pound meteor streaked across South Texas sky

Officials in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley are investigating whether a meteor smashed into the ground in Hidalgo County Wednesday afternoon after fielding calls about falling stars, loud booms and shaking walls.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/huge-booms-shaking-walls-reported-after-meteor-streaks-across-south-texas-sky/3196388/

9. Statewide lockdown and searches ending, Texas Department of Criminal Justice says

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is completing all statewide lockdowns as searches complete.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/statewide-lockdown-and-searches-ending-texas-department-of-criminal-justice-says/3339544/

10. Texas teen missing for eight years found alive, but in ‘bad shape'

Rudy Farias, a Houston teen who was reported missing more than eight years ago has been found alive. His mother says he’s in bad shape and recovering in a hospital.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/texas-teen-missing-for-eight-years-found-alive-but-in-bad-shape/3288749/