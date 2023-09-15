Statewide lockdown and searches ending, Texas Department of Criminal Justice says

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is completing all statewide lockdowns and searches at correctional facilities.

Facilities will return to normal operations as the searches are complete, TCDJ said in an update.

Lockdowns began last week on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

In an email from TDCJ Volunteer Services, officials said the lockdown is in response to a recent increase in inmate violence that appears to be directly related to the introduction and use of illegal narcotics.

You can find a list of units that have returned to normal operations here. The list updates each day at noon until all facilities are back to normal.