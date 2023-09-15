Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Statewide lockdown and searches ending, Texas Department of Criminal Justice says

Lockdowns began on Sept. 6 in response to an "increase in inmate violence."

By NBCDFW Staff

File photo of a Texas prison.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is completing all statewide lockdowns and searches at correctional facilities.

Facilities will return to normal operations as the searches are complete, TCDJ said in an update.

Lockdowns began last week on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

In an email from TDCJ Volunteer Services, officials said the lockdown is in response to a recent increase in inmate violence that appears to be directly related to the introduction and use of illegal narcotics.

You can find a list of units that have returned to normal operations here. The list updates each day at noon until all facilities are back to normal.

This article tagged under:

Texas Department of Criminal JusticejailDepartment of Correction
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us