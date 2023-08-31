774 new state laws take effect in Texas on Friday, here are some notable ones

The Texas Legislature passed 774 laws in 2023 that will take effect on Sept. 1. The laws cover a vast range of topics including transgender rights, street racing, healthcare and more. Below are 30 of the noteworthy laws put in place.

Some of the legislation is in litigation such as the “Death Star” bill (HB 2127). This law would let state legislation override local ordinances, ending protections like Dallas’s 2015 ordinance that requires rest breaks on construction sites. Houston, San Antonio and El Paso have all sued to block the legislation, but Dallas does not have plans to join the suit. Some North Texas cities that are supporting the suit are Arlington, Denton and Plano.

LGBTQ Issues

Education Issues

Healthcare Issues

Life support: In the past hospitals could remove life support 10 days after notifying the patient's family, HB 3126 increased the notice to 25 days. The law also allows to have a voice families when an ethics review committee evaluates a doctor’s decision to end life support.

In the past hospitals could remove life support 10 days after notifying the patient's family, HB 3126 increased the notice to 25 days. The law also allows to have a voice families when an ethics review committee evaluates a doctor’s decision to end life support. Lower-priced medications: The “Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program,” created by HB 25, would allow the state to contract with Canadian drug wholesalers and suppliers to bring safe and eligible prescription drugs to Texas for cheaper than U.S. wholesalers. Currently, the U.S. has a closed distribution system and does not allow any state discretion on which drugs to bring in. However, federal drug regulators are moving slowly, and the program will not be designed until next year or be approved by the FDA.

The “Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program,” created by HB 25, would allow the state to contract with Canadian drug wholesalers and suppliers to bring safe and eligible prescription drugs to Texas for cheaper than U.S. wholesalers. Currently, the U.S. has a closed distribution system and does not allow any state discretion on which drugs to bring in. However, federal drug regulators are moving slowly, and the program will not be designed until next year or be approved by the FDA. Rural healthcare : A program, created by HB 617, helps emergency healthcare workers to talk with doctors while the ambulance is in transit to the emergency room. Secure video calls and wireless patient monitoring will be installed in ambulances in West Texas. The program is boosting a pilot program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

: A program, created by HB 617, helps emergency healthcare workers to talk with doctors while the ambulance is in transit to the emergency room. Secure video calls and wireless patient monitoring will be installed in ambulances in West Texas. The program is boosting a pilot program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Medicaid for new mothers: Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers is being extended from two months to one year under HB 12. During the pandemic, Medicaid Benefits were extended, but that ended in the spring. The bill was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 18 and went into

Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers is being extended from two months to one year under HB 12. During the pandemic, Medicaid Benefits were extended, but that ended in the spring. The bill was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 18 and went into Tampon tax: The Texas Legislator has removed the “tampon tax” after growing support for a repeal. Feminine Hygiene and baby products, including tampons, menstrual cups, diapers, baby wipes, maternity clothes and breast-milk pumping products, will no longer be taxed under SB 379.

The Texas Legislator has removed the “tampon tax” after growing support for a repeal. Feminine Hygiene and baby products, including tampons, menstrual cups, diapers, baby wipes, maternity clothes and breast-milk pumping products, will no longer be taxed under SB 379. Hospital bills: Texas hospitals and other health care providers will be required to provide patients with an itemized bill. SB 490 requires the bill to have plain language for every service before any attempts to collect debt.

Driving and Roads

Street takeovers: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is cracking down on street racing. HB 1442 aims to reduce street takeover and adds reckless driving to an organized criminal activity statute. HB 2899, which is already in effect, allows the immediate removal and impounding of vehicles involved in street racing. Abbott signed the bill in Fort Worth on Aug. 2 at a press conference saying the reason for the bill was to secure streets and protect citizens.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is cracking down on street racing. HB 1442 aims to reduce street takeover and adds reckless driving to an organized criminal activity statute. HB 2899, which is already in effect, allows the immediate removal and impounding of vehicles involved in street racing. Abbott signed the bill in Fort Worth on Aug. 2 at a press conference saying the reason for the bill was to secure streets and protect citizens. Sidewalk rules: After Rodney “R.J.” Reese was walking on a road during the February 2021 snowstorms, the Texas legislature proposed HB 1277. The law allows pedestrians to walk on the roadway facing oncoming traffic when the sidewalks are obstructed or unsafe.

After Rodney “R.J.” Reese was walking on a road during the February 2021 snowstorms, the Texas legislature proposed HB 1277. The law allows pedestrians to walk on the roadway facing oncoming traffic when the sidewalks are obstructed or unsafe. Speed limits changes: After a deadly 133-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth in 2021, HB 1885 has been put in place. This law will allow TxDOT to temporarily change speed limits on parts of roads and highways due to construction or weather for driver’s safety.

After a deadly 133-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth in 2021, HB 1885 has been put in place. This law will allow TxDOT to temporarily change speed limits on parts of roads and highways due to construction or weather for driver’s safety. Electric Vehicle tax: Because electric vehicles do not pay tax on gas, SB 505 will require owners of these vehicles to pay a $400 registration fee and a yearly $200 renewal registration fee. Drivers of hybrids and gas-fueled vehicles pay a 20-cent tax per gallon, so they will not pay the new fees.

Because electric vehicles do not pay tax on gas, SB 505 will require owners of these vehicles to pay a $400 registration fee and a yearly $200 renewal registration fee. Drivers of hybrids and gas-fueled vehicles pay a 20-cent tax per gallon, so they will not pay the new fees. Toll road bills: Toll agencies will now be required by HB 2170 to mail an invoice to users when automatic payment is rejected with electronic tags. The bill will have clear messaging outside the envelope indicating it contains an unpaid bill.

Law enforcement and criminal justice

Rural sheriffs: A grant system, established by SB 22, will boost rural law enforcement efforts by $330 million. The money will be distributed proportional to the county’s population size. Counties can use the money to raise salaries and purchase new equipment, as well as funds for prosecutors’ officers. The state comptroller will monitor the disbursement and use of the money, but the state hopes to rebuild the rural law enforcement.

A grant system, established by SB 22, will boost rural law enforcement efforts by $330 million. The money will be distributed proportional to the county’s population size. Counties can use the money to raise salaries and purchase new equipment, as well as funds for prosecutors’ officers. The state comptroller will monitor the disbursement and use of the money, but the state hopes to rebuild the rural law enforcement. Fentanyl deaths: After the rise of the fentanyl crisis, HB 6 will allow prosecutors to pursue murder charges against someone who illegally manufactured or distributed fentanyl causing someone’s death. The overdose will be classified as a poisoning.

After the rise of the fentanyl crisis, HB 6 will allow prosecutors to pursue murder charges against someone who illegally manufactured or distributed fentanyl causing someone’s death. The overdose will be classified as a poisoning. Progressive prosecutors: In response to various district attorneys claiming they wouldn’t prosecute controversial offenses related to abortion, elections and gender-affirming care for minors, SB 20 makes it easier to remove prosecutors who will not pursue violations of laws.

Voting Laws

Poll worker shortage: The Texas legislature will require all counties to extend early voting hours. HB 1217 will be hard for more rural counties to fulfill which will struggle to find poll workers over the extended hours.

The Texas legislature will require all counties to extend early voting hours. HB 1217 will be hard for more rural counties to fulfill which will struggle to find poll workers over the extended hours. Houston elections: SB 1750 will abolish the Harris County election administrator’s office. The Texas Supreme Court denied the request from Democrats to delay the new election law.

Other notable laws