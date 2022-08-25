Calls Grow to Get Rid of Texas' ‘Tampon Tax'

Support is growing for a repeal of the so-called "tampon tax," which has personal health products used by women being taxed by the state.

“These are supplies that you have to have,” said Austin Democratic Rep. Donna Howard, who has been working to get rid of the tax on tampons, pads and liners for the past three legislative sessions.

Howard noted that other products like dandruff shampoo aren’t taxed and says women’s products should not be, either.

“This is a discriminatory tax that impacts all women and girls in the state at some point in time for many years,” added Howard.

She has filed bills to get rid of the tax since 2017. So far, none have made it to the floor for a vote. But this upcoming session, the effort has new support.

“We need to make this change, and it is going to make a difference in people's lives,” said Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who says he is on board. Hegar says the need really resonated with him after his wife and daughter volunteered at the food bank and the only question one woman asked is if she was receiving sanitary items.

“There are comments, 'oh, what does Glenn Hegar know about this?' While I’ve got a wife, a 17-year-old daughter. and a 14-year-old daughter. I go to the store, grocery store, just as much as they do. I purchase items. But when my wife made that comment, that really hit me,” he said.

Hegar says the sales tax brings in about $30 million per year, and Texas can afford to absorb the cost.

Others on the record now supporting the repeal include State Sen Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican. She chairs the Senate Finance Committee, and said in a statement, "As chair of senate finance, I am proud to make this effort one of my priorities."

“Governor Abbott fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. These are essential products for women’s health and quality of life, and the Governor looks forward to working with the legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women," said Renae Eze, Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary.

The Texas Legislative Session begins in January 2023. Bills can be filed in November.