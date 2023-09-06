Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments statewide

The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices are closed across the state on Wednesday.

An ongoing upgrade of the driver license system has made the offices unable to provide its services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility, according to the Texas DPS.

All appointments have been canceled for Sept. 6 and customers have been notified of the cancellation.

It is unclear how long this closure will last.

To see the latest updates, check dps.texas.gov.