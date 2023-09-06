Texas DPS

Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments statewide

A system update has caused the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices to close on Sept. 6

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas-DPS-logo
Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices are closed across the state on Wednesday.

An ongoing upgrade of the driver license system has made the offices unable to provide its services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility, according to the Texas DPS.

All appointments have been canceled for Sept. 6 and customers have been notified of the cancellation.

It is unclear how long this closure will last.

To see the latest updates, check dps.texas.gov.

This article tagged under:

Texas DPS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us