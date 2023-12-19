sports

Most read sports stories of 2023

Here are the five most-read sports stories from around North Texas this year.

By Hannah Jones

1. Here's how much World Series tickets cost for games in Texas and Arizona

While the 2023 World Series features an unlikely matchup, ticket prices are still expensive.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/red-fever/heres-how-much-world-series-tickets-cost-for-games-in-texas-and-arizona/3369661/

2. Where will the Dallas Mavericks move?

Mark Cuban and the new owners said they are not planning to move the team from Dallas.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/dallas-mavericks/where-will-the-dallas-mavericks-move/3399841/

3. Oxnard neighbors say Cowboys ‘crossed a line' building platform inches from their property

The Cowboys’ upcoming training camp has cast an unwelcome shadow for several Southern California locals, who hired attorneys and filed a complaint to the city of Oxnard this week after the team built tall, temporary structure inches from their properties without notice, they told The Dallas Morning News.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/blue-star/oxnard-neighbors-say-cowboys-crossed-a-line-building-platform-inches-from-their-property/3296673/

4. 2023 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Here are the Class 6A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/hs-sports/2023-class-6a-texas-high-school-football-playoff-schedules-results/3379909/

5. Meet TCU's 455-pound freshman lineman who's taking the internet by storm

TCU freshman offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks is already becoming a college football fan favorite.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/ncaaf/meet-tcus-455-pound-freshman-lineman-whos-taking-the-internet-by-storm/3313696/

