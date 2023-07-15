Oxnard neighbors say Cowboys ‘crossed a line' building platform inches from their property

The Cowboys’ upcoming training camp has cast an unwelcome shadow for several Southern California locals, who hired attorneys and filed a complaint to the city of Oxnard this week after the team built tall, temporary structure inches from their properties without notice, they told The Dallas Morning News.

Until mid-August, the team will use the tent-like platform to entertain special guests during camp practices in Oxnard, a club spokesperson said. Neighbors whose backyards border the white-tarped deck said the project has compromised their security and privacy, obstructed a view for which they paid a premium, blocked essential garden sunlight and ultimately reduced their home value.

Issues with construction workers also were reported.

Although foundation assembly on the hospitality platform began in June, not until July 1 did the project’s scale become clear to neighbors. That weekend, several workers installed wood flooring a few inches above five properties’ back walls.

“To wake up on a Saturday with your pajamas on and there’s a whole bunch of men looking [in from] outside, that’s very disrespectful,” resident Shalea Thompson said. “My daughter and I were in our pajamas, and we had to run upstairs because there were a whole bunch of men peering into our house, maybe not on purpose but still. No one knew there was going to be a structure built. …

“We’re just not thrilled, and we’re going to do whatever we’ve got to do because at the end of the day, I’m sure [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones wouldn’t allow someone to build on the back of his home, either.”

The Cowboys will begin their 17th training camp in Oxnard since 2001 when players and coaches arrive there July 24. Dirt once surrounded their two practice fields, but times have changed.

For a third straight camp, a 152-unit housing village sits along the south field’s length and behind both fields’ east end zones. The development presents an intimate but delicate dynamic between the NFL club and neighborhood.

Read more from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.