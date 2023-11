2023 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 6A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

EP Pebble Hills (8-2) vs. Odessa Permian (6-4), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s at Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Midland Legacy (8-2) vs. EP Montwood (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Keller Timber Creek (7-3) vs. Euless Trinity (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Lewisville (8-2) vs. Allen (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Plano’s Clark Stadium

Arlington Martin (7-3) vs. Richardson Berkner (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Arlington’s Wilemon Stadium



Region II

Sachse (8-2) vs. Rockwall-Heath (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Garland’s HBJ Stadium

Duncanville (8-1) vs. Hutto (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (7-3) vs. Spring (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Collins (9-1) vs. Cypress Ranch (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Klein’s Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Wylie (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Waco Midway (5-5) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Spring Westfield (8-2) vs. Conroe (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (9-1) vs. Klein Cain (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium



Region III

Cy-Fair vs. Houston Bellaire (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Katy (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Travis (7-3), Friday 6:30 p.m. at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs. Deer Park (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m. at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (9-1) vs. Clear Springs (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Houston Lamar (10-0) vs. Jersey Village (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium

Pasadena Dobie (8-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Dickinson (9-1) vs. Pearland (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Dickinson’s Vitanza Stadium



Region IV

Austin Vandegrift (10-0) vs. Lake Travis (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

New Braunfels (6-4) vs. SA Johnson (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

SA Northside Brennan (8-2) vs. Laredo United South (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

PSJA (7-3) vs Los Fresnos (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs. Round Rock (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s Chaparral Stadium

SA Reagan (10-0) vs. San Antonio East Central (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Laredo United (8-2) vs. SA Taft (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Laredo’s United ISD Student Activity Center

San Benito (9-1) vs. Edinburg North (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Benito’s Morrow Stadium

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

EP Eastwood (9-1) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (6-3) vs. Southlake Carroll (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

McKinney (8-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at McKinney’s ISD Stadium

Highland Park (9-1) vs. Arlington (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium

Midland (8-2) vs. EP Americas (6-4), Friday 6 p.m. at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Northwest Nelson (10-0) vs. Crowley (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Justin’s Northwest Stadium

Coppell (10-0) vs. Denton Guyer (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Coppell’s Buddy Echols Field

Arlington Bowie (7-3) vs. Dallas Jesuit (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Arlington’s Wilemon Field



Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Tyler Legacy (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto (9-0) vs. Killeen Harker Heights (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium

Willis (10-0) vs. Aldine Nimitz (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Tomball Memorial (9-1) vs. Cypress Springs (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

North Forney (8-2) vs. Garland (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) vs. Cedar Hill (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Spring DeKaney (8-2) vs. Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), Saturday 6 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Falls (8-2) vs. Tomball (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium



Region III

Houston Stratford (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (3-7), Saturday 11 a.m. at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Katy Taylor (5-5) vs. Richmond George Ranch (8-2), Saturday 2 p.m. at Sugar Land’s Mercer Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (9-1) vs. Pasadena Memorial (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Pearland Dawson (6-4) vs. Clear Creek (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Pearland’s The Rig

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Memorial (5-5), Saturday 12 p.m. at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (9-1) vs. Katy Jordan (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Sugar Land’s Mercer Stadium

Channelview (5-5) vs. Sheldon C.E. King (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Channelview’s Maddry Memorial Stadium

Clear Falls (6-4) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium



Region IV

Round Rock McNeil (6-4) vs. Austin Bowie (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

Cibolo Steele (9-1) vs. SA Northside Brandeis (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

SA Harlan (10-0) vs. Eagle Pass (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Edinburg (4-6) vs. Harlingen (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Dripping Springs (8-2) vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

SA Northside Clark (6-4) vs. Converse Judson (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Laredo Alexander (6-4) vs. SA Jay (8-2), Saturday 3pm at Laredo’s United ISD Student Activity Center

Weslaco (10-0) vs. Mission (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Weslaco’s Lackey Stadium