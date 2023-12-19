Most read entertainment stories of 2023

1. Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences have been shortened

The “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch was originally serving 12 years, while his wife was given a seven-year sentence.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/todd-and-julie-chrisleys-prison-sentences-have-been-shortened/3334710/

2. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis address Danny Masterson character letters in new video

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing after their letters vouching for the character of their former “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson were released.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/ashton-kutcher-and-mila-kunis-address-danny-masterson-character-letters-in-new-video/3334005/

3. Saturday's Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks concert in Arlington postponed due to ongoing illness

The Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert scheduled for Saturday, April 8 is being postponed until next year.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/the-scene/saturdays-billy-joel-stevie-nicks-concert-in-arlington-postponed-due-to-covid-illness/3229761/

4. ‘Blind Side' producers reveal how much the Tuohys & Michael Oher made from film

The Blind Side producers shared how much their company paid Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, after the former NFL player filed a legal petition accusing the Tuohys of profiting off his story.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/blind-side-producers-reveal-how-much-tuohys-michael-oher-actually-made-from-film/3323809/

5. Miss Texas becomes the new Miss Universe

The newly crowned Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, tells us all about her historic win.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/texas-today/miss-texas-becomes-the-new-miss-universe/3197501/

6. Gisele Bündchen is unrecognizable with red hot transformation

Gisele Bündchen graced the front of Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue—her first magazine cover since divorcing Tom Brady—with crimson red hair and brows.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/gisele-bundchen-is-unrecognizable-with-red-hot-transformation/3201139/

7. Dolly Parton dresses as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader during Thanksgiving halftime performance

The iconic 77-year-old country singer stole the show while performing her classic hits.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/dolly-parton-dresses-as-dallas-cowboys-cheerleader-during-thanksgiving-halftime-performance/3395578/

8. Jeremy Renner was ‘run over' by more than 7-ton PistenBully snowplow



“Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner was “run over” by a more than 14,300 pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed yesterday as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/jeremy-renner-was-run-over-by-more-than-7-ton-pistenbully-snowplow/3162714/

9. Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard ‘kicked out' of Boston Logan Airport for trying to sleep there after flight delay

Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were kicked out of Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday for trying to spend the night after a flight delay.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/kristen-bell-dax-shepard-kicked-out-of-logan-airport-for-trying-to-sleep-there-after-flight-delay/3306115/

10. Khloe Kardashian confirms name of her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy keeps with family tradition

Khloe Kardashian shared a major detail about the name of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, confirming speculation that it will keep with a sweet family tradition.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/khloe-kardashian-confirms-name-of-her-and-tristan-thompsons-baby-boy-keeps-with-family-tradition/3231517/