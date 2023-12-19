Most read national news stories of 2023

1. Earth's hottest day record set, reset three times this week

The hottest day ever on Earth happened on July 3, 2023. The average global temperature reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/weather-connection/earths-hottest-day-record-set-reset-three-times-this-week/3289861/

2. American Airlines pilot goes viral for announcement reminding passengers not to be ‘selfish and rude'

An American Airlines captain’s unexpected announcement about social etiquette has taken the internet by storm.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/american-airlines-pilot-goes-viral-for-announcement-reminding-passengers-not-to-be-selfish-and-rude/3310188/

3. Grandmother and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving in 2016 adding two guests to this year's holiday dinner

This year, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are partnering with Airbnb to invite two more guests to their holiday dinner table.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/holidays/thanksgiving-grandma-teen-invite-airbnb/3386312/

4. ‘It's a Freaking Bow Tie': Child's artwork at center of debate at Michigan school

An 11-year-old girl’s artwork is at the center of a debate at a Michigan school after the child’s mother said her daughter was unjustly targeted due to a misinterpretation of the drawing.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/its-a-freaking-bow-tie-childs-artwork-at-center-of-debate-at-michigan-school/3186296/

5. Mom responds after photo of her hugging her son raises eyebrows

When Utah mom Amber Wright posted a video of herself sharing a celebratory embrace with her son, Brixton, after a football game, she never expected it would go viral.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/mom-responds-after-photo-of-her-hugging-her-son-raises-eyebrows/3341268/

6. Body camera video shows moments police confronted Nashville school shooter

The footage shows police entering The Covenant School and searching the building before coming face-to-face with the shooter.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/body-camera-video-shows-moments-police-confronted-nashville-school-shooter/3224554/

7. Bye-bye band: Chuck E. Cheese removes animatronics from all locations except one

It’s the end of an era for a childhood entertainment institution based in North Texas.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/bye-bye-band-chuck-e-cheese-removes-animatronics-from-all-locations-except-one/3387969/

8. People are reporting that their watermelons are exploding. Here's why it happens

A string of incidents involving ominous-looking watermelons has summer fruit lovers on watch.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/people-are-reporting-that-their-watermelons-are-exploding-heres-why-it-happens/3319377/

9. Woman says $200 birthday cake is ‘the worst' she's ever seen, sparking debate

In the buzzing comments section of the video, one person said it “looks like Play-Doh.”

https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/woman-says-200-birthday-cake-is-the-worst-shes-ever-seen-sparking-debate/3389906/

10. Bodycam video shows moments after Florida Amazon driver was bitten by ‘highly venomous' rattlesnake

New bodycam video released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office captured the moments after an Amazon delivery driver was bitten by a “highly venomous” rattlesnake in Florida.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/new-bodycam-video-shows-moments-after-florida-amazon-driver-was-bitten-by-highly-venomous-rattlesnake/3342675/