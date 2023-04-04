Saturday's Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Concert in Arlington Postponed Due to Ongoing Illness

The Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert scheduled for Saturday, April 8 is being postponed until next year.

Due to an ongoing covid illness within Stevie Nicks’ band, the concert has been rescheduled for March 9, 2024. The concert was originally announced in November 2022.

According to a statement from the concert promoter and the stadium, "Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves."

Recent posts on Stevie Nicks' Twitter page announced shows in San Francisco, Sacramento, Oklahoma City and New Orleans had also been postponed due to the ongoing illness.

The Oklahoma City show was rescheduled for April 11 and New Orleans for April 15. No word yet on if those dates will again be rescheduled.

Officials said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and that ticketholders will receive more information via email.