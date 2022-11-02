Legendary musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are headed out on the road together for the first time to play a night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Stephen Jones, executive vice president for the Dallas Cowboys, announced the upcoming concert Wednesday with Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

"The spectacular one-night-only show marks the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas," organizers said in a press release.

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 8. Anthony Nicolaidis, with Live Nation, said tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 on both the SeatGeek and Live Nation websites.

