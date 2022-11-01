Taylor Swift has officially announced new concert dates for 2023. This will be her first world tour since the "Reputation Stadium Tour" in 2018, which broke records at the time.

The pop star's highly anticipated stadium tour, entitled "Eras Tour," will kick off next March in Glendale, Arizona and run through August, with back-to-back shows at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on April 1 and April 2.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" the musician tweeted on Tuesday.

She also announced other artists who will join her on tour, including Paramore and rock band, HAIM.

The tour announcement comes just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."

During her last tour in 2018, Taylor Swift recorded Netflix special Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour in North Texas. The concert special was filmed during the shows at AT&T Stadium. Swift became the first musician to ever perform back-to-back nights at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tickets for the Eras Tour go on sale to the public on Nov. 18. There will also be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program "to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans."