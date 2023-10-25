World Series

Here's how much World Series tickets cost for games in Texas and Arizona

While the 2023 World Series features an unlikely matchup, ticket prices are still expensive

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Fall Classic is coming to Arizona and Texas.

The Diamondbacks are up against the Rangers in one of the most rare World Series matchups in MLB history. The wild card clubs have taken nearly identical paths to the Fall Classic, sweeping their way to the LCS before overcoming 3-2 series deficits in pennant-winning triumphs.

Now, each team is just four wins away from what would be a historic championship. The D-backs are looking to become just the second team to capture the World Series after winning 84 or fewer games in a non-shortened regular season. The Rangers, meanwhile, could finally graduate from the list of franchises to have never won a World Series.

So, how much does it cost to see this unlikely World Series showdown in-person?

How much money do World Series tickets cost in 2023?

The World Series starts at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where tickets are being listed for at least several hundred dollars on the secondary market.

The cheapest Game 1 ticket available on TickPick, which lists all-in prices, as of this writing is $451 -- and that's for standing-room only. If you want an actual seat, the cheapest available is $774 in the upper deck. The most expensive field-level ticket, meanwhile, is $11,496 behind home plate. The prices for Game 2 are similar, with standing-room only tickets starting at $497 and seats starting at $758.

Texas Rangers

It will also cost a pretty penny to get into Chase Field when the series shifts to Phoenix. The cheapest Game 3 ticket available on TickPick is $727 in the upper deck. The most expensive ticket listed is $9,647 behind the D-backs' dugout. The get-in price for Game 4 is a little less expensive, with the cheapest seat at $543.

This article tagged under:

World SeriesTexas RangersMLBmlb playoffsArizona Diamondbacks
