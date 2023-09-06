Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Department of Criminal Justice locks down correctional facilities statewide

By NBCDFW Staff

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that facilities statewide will be locked down shortly after 9 a.m.

In an email from TDCJ Volunteer Services, officials said the lockdown is in response to a recent increase in inmate violence that appears to be directly related to the introduction and use of illegal narcotics.

The department said it is implementing a systemwide lockdown to conduct comprehensive contraband searches at correctional facilities in Texas.

According to TDCJ, as facilities are cleared, they will return to normal operations.

Volunteers should contact a unit chaplain prior to returning to the facility, TDCJ said.

