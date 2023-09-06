Texas Department of Criminal Justice locks down correctional facilities statewide

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that facilities statewide will be locked down shortly after 9 a.m.

In an email from TDCJ Volunteer Services, officials said the lockdown is in response to a recent increase in inmate violence that appears to be directly related to the introduction and use of illegal narcotics.

The department said it is implementing a systemwide lockdown to conduct comprehensive contraband searches at correctional facilities in Texas.

According to TDCJ, as facilities are cleared, they will return to normal operations.

Volunteers should contact a unit chaplain prior to returning to the facility, TDCJ said.