2 North Texas men charged, accused of enrolling in high school as students by using fake records

It is unclear why the adult men enrolled into the high school

By NBCDFW Staff

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Two Dallas-Fort Worth area men were put behind bars last week after a school district said the duo used falsified documents to enroll in a high school as students.

According to the Crowley Independent School District, 20-year-old Triston Moses and 19-year-old Kierre Trenton are charged with tampering with government records for allegedly finessing their way into Crowley High School under the guise of new students.

The school district said CHS administrators learned about the men's deception and removed them from the campus before their arrests.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities"

Crowley ISD released a statement on Friday, Sept. 8., assuring parents, students, and faculty that it is working with authorities amid the investigation and intends to keep the Crowley HS family safe.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM CROWLEY ISD BELOW:

Booking records show that Moses and Trenton have both bonded out of jail.

Tarrant County
