Donald Trump returning to Dallas for campaign fundraiser

Days after he addressed the National Rifle Association convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, former President Donald Trump is returning to Dallas for a campaign fundraiser Wednesday.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Trump’s presidential campaign, the Republican National Committee and 41 state GOP parties but not the Texas party, according to seven people with knowledge of the event.

There will be 16 hosts, including Dallas businessman Ray Washburne and his wife, Heather. Washburne served as president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. under Trump from 2017-19 and as a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board for Trump.

According to an invitation obtained by The Dallas Morning News, “Trump 47″ couples are asked to give up to $844,600. The next level, co-chairs, must give $250,000 per person. An “attendee” gets in for $100,000.

Read the full article from our partners at The Dallas Morning News at dallasnews.com.