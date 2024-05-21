Donald Trump

Donald Trump returning to Dallas for campaign fundraiser

The Wednesday event follows the former president’s weekend visit for the NRA national convention

By Gromer Jeffers - The Dallas Morning News

Getty Images

Days after he addressed the National Rifle Association convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, former President Donald Trump is returning to Dallas for a campaign fundraiser Wednesday.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Trump’s presidential campaign, the Republican National Committee and 41 state GOP parties but not the Texas party, according to seven people with knowledge of the event.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

There will be 16 hosts, including Dallas businessman Ray Washburne and his wife, Heather. Washburne served as president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. under Trump from 2017-19 and as a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board for Trump.

According to an invitation obtained by The Dallas Morning News, “Trump 47″ couples are asked to give up to $844,600. The next level, co-chairs, must give $250,000 per person. An “attendee” gets in for $100,000.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Read the full article from our partners at The Dallas Morning News at dallasnews.com.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpDallasNews.com
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us