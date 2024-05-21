Dallas

Photographer declines to pursue charges in assault case Dallas police tied to Rashee Rice

The “reporting party” signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, a Dallas police spokeswoman said

By Kelli Smith, Jamie Landers | The Dallas Morning News

Rashee Rice
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The photographer who accused Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice of assaulting him at a downtown Dallas nightclub earlier this month will not pursue charges, Dallas police officials told The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman confirmed Tuesday that the “reporting party” signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, a sworn statement meaning they won’t participate in criminal proceedings. Lowman said the investigation is ongoing.

Rice is also suspected of being one of two drivers who triggered a multivehicle crash that injured at least seven people on March 30 in Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News

