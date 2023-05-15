12-Year-Old Charged With Murder, Accused of Killing Sonic Employee

A 12-year-old and a 20-year-old are both facing a murder charge after a restaurant employee was gunned down during an altercation with a customer Saturday night in Keene.

Flowers and a cross now stand outside the Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road in Keene. It’s a growing memorial to Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old employee and father who was shot and killed while on the job Saturday night.

According to a statement from Keene Police, the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. That's when Keene Police Chief James Kidd said Davis confronted a customer, identified as 20-year-old Angel Gomez, for urinating in the parking lot.

The confrontation turned physical and a 12-year-old who was in Gomez’s car pulled out an assault rifle and fired six rounds at Davis, Kidd said.

Davis was struck multiple times and was taken by an air ambulance to a nearby hospital but he did not survive.

NBC 5 News A memorial grows (background) for Matthew Davis (foreground) after police say he was gunned down by a 12-year-old customer on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Gomez and the juvenile initially fled but were arrested later that night. Gomez returned to the restaurant and the 12-year-old was arrested in Rio Vista, police said.

Because he is a juvenile, the 12-year-old's name is not being released. Both he and Gomez are charged with murder.

The restaurant remained closed Monday while neighbors stopped to leave flowers. Resident Jane Baggett said she felt compelled to do something.

“I wish there was more that we could do, but right now if they could just see that support and love, and maybe, even if we didn’t know him, [know] his life mattered to many of us,” Baggett said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Davis’ family cover funeral costs and support his 10-year-old son.

NBC 5 News Angel Gomez, pictured.

A spokesperson for Sonic released the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

Keene is about 30 miles south of Fort Worth in Johnson County.