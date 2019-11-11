Dave Campbell’s Texas Football High School Rankings Through Week 11

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:

Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's final high school football rankings, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking.



CLASS 6A

Rank; School (record); Last week's result; Prv rank

1. Duncanville (10-0); W: 49-0, Dallas Molina; 1

2. Katy (10-0); W: 57-0, Katy Taylor; 2

3. Allen (10-0); W: 34-10, Plano West; 3

4. Longview (10-0); W: 49-14, Mesquite; 4

5. Galena Park North Shore (9-1); W: 62-0, Channelview; 5

6. Southlake Carroll (10-0); W: 49-8, Keller Timber Creek; 6

7. Cy-Fair (10-0); W: 41-7, Cypress Creek; 8

8. Spring Westfield (9-1); W: 52-6, Aldine Davis; 9

9. Humble Atascocita (9-1); W: 42-7, Humble; 10

10. Arlington Martin (9-1); W: 44-19, Arlington Bowie; 11

11. Lake Travis (9-1); W: 49-14, Austin Anderson; 12

12. Austin Westlake (9-1); W: 63-0, Austin Bowie; 13

13. Dickinson (9-1); W: 49-0, Alvin; 14

14. Denton Guyer (9-1); W: 53-6, Keller Fossil Ridge; 15

15. Cedar Hill (8-2); W: 28-27, DeSoto; 16

16. SA Northside Brandeis (10-0); W: 28-12, SA Northside Taft; 19

17. Schertz Clemens (9-1); W: 34-30, Converse Judson; 21

18. Austin Vandegrift (10-0); W: 20-17, Round Rock Stony Point; 18

19. Katy Tompkins (9-1); Idle; 20

20. Converse Judson (9-1); L: 34-30, Schertz Clemens; 7

21. Euless Trinity (9-1); W: 56-7, NRH Richland; 23

22. Rockwall (8-2); Idle; 24

23. Cibolo Steele (8-2); W: 35-20, SA East Central; 25

24. Fort Bend Travis (10-0); W: 21-10, Fort Bend Bush; NR

25. Arlington Lamar (9-1); W: 34-33, Arlington; NR



CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (record); Last week's result; Prv rank

1. Frisco Lone Star (10-0); W: Frisco Heritage, 77-7; 1

2. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0); W: Rosenberg Terry, 63-0; 2

3. Denton Ryan (10-0); W: NRH Birdville, 41-14; 3

4. Dallas Highland Park (9-1); W: Mansfield Timberview, 43-21; 4

5. Lufkin (9-1); W: Waller, 42-14; 5

6. Cedar Park (9-1); W: Manor, 49-24; 6

7. SA Wagner (9-1); Idle; 7

8. Lancaster (8-2); W: Dallas Wilson, 39-3; 9

9. Hutto (8-1); W: Leander Rouse, 34-15; 10

10. New Caney (10-0); W: New Caney Porter, 37-0; NR



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (record); Last week's result; Prv rank

1. Aledo (9-1); W: Arlington Seguin, 56-13; 1

2. Manvel (10-0); W: Houston Waltrip, 49-0; 2

3. A&M Consolidated (10-0); W: Cleveland, 62-3; 4

4. Fort Bend Marshall (9-1); W: Houston Madison, 68-0; 5

5. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2); W: CC Calallen, 17-6; 8

6. Lubbock Cooper (9-1); W: Canyon Randall, 37-31; 6

7. Red Oak (9-1); W: Seagoville, 48-13; 7

8. CC Calallen (9-1); L: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 17-6; 3

9. Kerrville Tivy (9-1); W: Castroville Medina Valley, 35-14; 9

10. Barbers Hill (9-1); W: Santa Fe, 34-7; 10