AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old out of Livingston

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of Livingston, 241 miles southeast of Dallas.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cunningham who is described as a white female, 11 years old, 4’1’’, 75 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a camo backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

The victim was last seen at 7:00 am on Thursday at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

