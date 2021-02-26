FEMA Opening Globe Life Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Friday

FEMA will open a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington and will eventually transition to AT&T Stadium.

The sites in Arlington will be for four weeks and expected to provide an estimated 21,000 shots a week with a focus on people over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditions.

The Globe Life Field location held a soft opening earlier in the week with military members available to help with logistics.

This effort is a partnership between the federal government, the City of Arlington, Tarrant County Public Health, the Arlington Fire Department, American Medical Response, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys.

FEMA stresses people need a reservation and can't just show up. FEMA is getting its names from those already signed up with the counties.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.