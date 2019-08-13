North Texas has experienced five straight days of triple-digit heat, but a weak cold front will bring that streak to an end. We will see some scattered showers and storms both Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Although widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could briefly be strong. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph and cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats.

