One More Hot Day, Then a Bit of Relief

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday for all of North Texas. Afternoon temperatures will be around 100 to 103, with a heat index of 105 to 110. Remember to drink plenty of water and take several breaks if you are going to be outside. Make sure your pets have access to fresh water and shade if they are outside.

A weak August cold front will move into North Texas Tuesday night. This front will bring a chance for mainly isolated storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Not everyone will get a shower or storm, and overall rain amounts will be light.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

In addition to the chance of storms, temperatures and the heat index will decrease a bit behind the front. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 90s with a heat index near 100.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

