No Relief From the Heat Just Yet - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

No Relief From the Heat Just Yet

By Brian James

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale
    NBC 5 Weather

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    As we kick off another work week and more kids head back to school Monday, we are dealing with the same summer heat. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through the day Monday.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Temperatures are expected to climb to around 100 degrees again Monday and heat index values will be near 105 degrees as well. We've dealt with heat at this level for the last couple weeks, so you know the drill! Make sure your level of activity and exertion goes down as the temperature goes up. Stay hydrated, take lots of breaks, get in the shade or air conditioning as often as you can, and make sure your pets have fresh, cool water to drink too.

    For the kids headed back to school, be aware that as you leave school in the afternoon, it's going to be hot! Don't overdo it if you're playing outside during recess or after school.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Later this week, we will get a pattern change that will move the hot ridge of high pressure back to the west and allow for temperatures to come down a few degrees.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices