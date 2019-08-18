No Relief From the Heat Just Yet

As we kick off another work week and more kids head back to school Monday, we are dealing with the same summer heat. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through the day Monday.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 100 degrees again Monday and heat index values will be near 105 degrees as well. We've dealt with heat at this level for the last couple weeks, so you know the drill! Make sure your level of activity and exertion goes down as the temperature goes up. Stay hydrated, take lots of breaks, get in the shade or air conditioning as often as you can, and make sure your pets have fresh, cool water to drink too.

For the kids headed back to school, be aware that as you leave school in the afternoon, it's going to be hot! Don't overdo it if you're playing outside during recess or after school.

Later this week, we will get a pattern change that will move the hot ridge of high pressure back to the west and allow for temperatures to come down a few degrees.

