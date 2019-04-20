More April Rain on the Way

We can look forward to a fairly quiet night Saturday. The sky will be mostly clear, then after midnight, we will start to see more clouds in the area. Easter Sunday will be a warm day, but the one downside is we will have to deal with a south wind blowing at 20 to 30 mph for most of the day. A few gusts could be near 40 mph as well. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will climb into the lower 80s. (Published 6 hours ago)

The weather cooperated very nicely for Easter weekend, but our next chance for rain is not too far away. The next storm system will move into North Texas late Monday and will stick around through Thursday morning. With it will come a good opportunity for widespread rain and storms. The good news is we do NOT expect widespread severe weather. A few storms could be on the strong to low-end severe side, but most of the rain and storms will be of the non-severe variety.

We will also have an opportunity to add to our already-high amount of rain so far for the month of April.

The amount of rain that has already fallen at DFW Airport exceeds what that location would typically see in an entire month of April… and we still have several days to go before the end of the month!

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Between Tuesday and Thursday, most of North Texas stands a chance to get 1 to 2 inches of rain with some spots possibly closer to 3 inches. Some minor flooding will be possible in a few areas.

Once the storm system moves away, we will enjoy sunshine and warmer weather for the rest of the week.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.