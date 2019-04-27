Active Weather Next Week

A few spots of rain will move through parts of North Texas tonight. The best chance for rain will be north of Dallas-Fort Worth, but a few showers will also move through parts of DFW. Stay weather aware if you plan to be outside this evening. A few storms could be on the strong side north of DFW. (Published 4 hours ago)

Climatologically speaking, late April and early May is the peak of severe weather season in North Texas. True to climatology, we have an active weather pattern on the way for the week ahead.

A potent upper-level storm system will move into the area Tuesday. We will see storms develop and move into North Texas as we go into the afternoon hours. There will be a potential for severe weather on Tuesday. Not only will we have a threat for severe weather, but we also have to watch out for heavy rainfall.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall Tuesday through Thursday. Isolated heavier totals will certainly be possible, especially east of DFW.

That's on top of the 6.74" of rain that has already fallen at DFW Airport in April. But that's still well short of rainfall amounts currently in the record books. In fact, we'd have to get nearly three inches of rain before midnight Tuesday to get a top five wettest April. As it stands right now, we have the 12th wettest April on record.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

As we go into the week ahead, just be mindful that rough weather will again be possible starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Even after Wednesday, there will still be chances for storms the rest of the week. Plan, prepare and be weather aware.

