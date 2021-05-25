Springtown

Major Crash Closes FM 51 North of Springtown

A major crash has closed Farm-to-Market Road 51 north of Springtown Tuesday.

Springtown police say the crash took place at FM 51 and Country Road 3699 about three miles north of the intersection with Texas 199.

Police said FM 51 is currently closed between Thomas Road and CR 3699 and residents are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash and the number of injured are not yet confirmed.

Springtown police said they are being assisted by a number of law enforcement agencies in the response.

Springtown is located about 25 miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth.

