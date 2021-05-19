Two young missionaries serving in North Texas on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, Denton police say.

Police said 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, of Springville, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler, of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup headed southbound on Sherman Drive crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the missionaries' Toyota Tacoma.

Officials said both men died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized after the crash though his condition is not known.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the two men were serving in North Texas assigned to the Texas Fort Worth Mission. Both men had been working as missionaries for less than 18 months with Fowler beginning his service in January 2020 while Carder started last fall in November.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Tuesday, in Denton, Texas," said Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church.

"We express our love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elder Carter and Elder Fowler and to the missionaries in the Texas Fort Worth Mission. We pray that all will be uplifted by the Savior’s love and feel comfort during this difficult and trying time," said Penrod in a statement.

The investigation into the crash, which took place on a morning where there were several thunderstorms in the area, is ongoing. The church said both of the missionaries were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials have not said if the driver of the pickup will face any charges.