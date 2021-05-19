Denton

Two Young Latter-day Saints Missionaries Killed in Head-On Crash in Denton

LDS members had been working as missionaries for less than 18 months

By Sophia Beausoleil

Elder Luke Masakazu Carder and Elder Eli Jon Fowler, both missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Sherman Drive in Denton.
NBC 5

Two young missionaries serving in North Texas on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, Denton police say.

Police said 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, of Springville, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler, of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup headed southbound on Sherman Drive crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the missionaries' Toyota Tacoma.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said both men died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized after the crash though his condition is not known.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

COVID-19 39 mins ago

North Texas Mother Starts Home Business Amid Pandemic, Health Trials

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Department Launches New Initiative Amid Rise in Crime

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the two men were serving in North Texas assigned to the Texas Fort Worth Mission. Both men had been working as missionaries for less than 18 months with Fowler beginning his service in January 2020 while Carder started last fall in November.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Tuesday, in Denton, Texas," said Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church.

"We express our love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elder Carter and Elder Fowler and to the missionaries in the Texas Fort Worth Mission. We pray that all will be uplifted by the Savior’s love and feel comfort during this difficult and trying time," said Penrod in a statement.

The investigation into the crash, which took place on a morning where there were several thunderstorms in the area, is ongoing. The church said both of the missionaries were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials have not said if the driver of the pickup will face any charges.

This article tagged under:

DentonDenton policeChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us