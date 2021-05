Three people are dead in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 380, Denton police say.

Police said a juvenile is among the people killed in the crash at US 380 and Rockhill Road. No other information about the victims was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

US 380 was shut down in the area while first responders worked.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.