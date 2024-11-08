Man who killed Dallas police officer shot another man 40 minutes before: Police

The man who shot and killed rookie Dallas police officer Darron Burks shot another man less than an hour before, Dallas police say.

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department previously said Corey Cobb-Bey approached Burks and executed him as he sat in his patrol car in the parking lot of the For Oak Cliff community center on Aug. 29.

Two officers dispatched to assist Burks were also injured after being met with gunfire as they arrived at the community center. One of the officers, Karissa David, was blinded, while Jamie Farmer was shot in the lower extremities. Police said Cobb left the community center and led officers on a 30-mile chase into Lewisville, where he stopped and exited his car on the freeway.

Police fatally shot Cobb after they said he lifted a shotgun and pointed it at the officers.

NBC 5 News Corey Cobb-Bey, inset, is accused of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

On Nov. 8, Dallas police said forensic testing connected Burks's murder with a shooting on the 3000 block of South Hampton Road that took place at about 9:20 p.m.

Preliminary information at the time said a man had been taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot by an unknown person along Hampton Road. A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed and the victim's current condition is not known.

The two shootings, which took place about 3.5 miles from each other, took place about 40 minutes apart.

Dallas police said there were no other suspects in the investigation into the shooting on South Hampton and the case is now closed.