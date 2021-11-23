‘Tis the Season to Make A Difference: Nonprofits in Search of Volunteers

‘Tis the season for giving back.

After last year's slump in volunteerism due to COVID-19, there's a big push this year to find volunteers for countless nonprofits in North Texas that need help.

If you want to find a way to make a difference, a good place to start is the Salvation Army Angel Tree, which NBC 5 sponsors.

You only have just a week and a half left to adopt an angel. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 3. The last day to drop off Angel tree gifts is Dec. 4.

There are still thousands of angels left with families who need help making their Christmas brighter. Click here for more information.

Another good way to find your volunteer groove this season is VolunteerNow.

The local nonprofit has a website, www.voly.org, which uses volunteer matching software to help organizations across North Texas find the volunteers they need to succeed. It's a one-stop shop to give back. People can scroll through dozens of listing for holiday volunteer opportunities as well as countless opportunities throughout the year.

Thinking back to last year, these nonprofits had so much work to do And simply not enough volunteers because of the pandemic.

With vaccine success and more people making a comeback to the holidays this year, there is some hope for more volunteers to be active this holiday season.

“I think everyone wants to turn the page, I think they want to return to something more normal and more normal includes volunteering,” said Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow. "I really think it is going to set a great standard going into next year as well. Get that engine started again for volunteering. We really see that volunteering has about doubled from last year in terms of the people who are engaging. We are helping nonprofits rebuild volunteer programs.”

This is VolunteerNow's 50th anniversary. In a typical year, they help mobilize over 300,000 volunteers to help hundreds of organizations in North Texas.

Here are some nonprofits that have some critical needs this week:

Nov. 23

Helen's Project Dallas needs a few more volunteers to help with their Thanksgiving food drive.

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meeting location: 3939 Polk St. Dallas

Sign up here

Nov. 25

Peer 2 Peer Whole Wellness, a nonprofit serving veterans, needs dozens of volunteers to work their concessions booth at the Dallas Cowboys game. Proceeds from the booth will benefit the organization.

Time: 7 a.m. - all day

Meeting location: AT&T Stadium

Sign up here

Nov. 25

Best Buddies Texas is partnering with the Plano Turkey Trot 5K. They need nearly 30 volunteers to help with check-in, water stations and directing runners.

Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meeting location: Oak Point Park, 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Sign up here

If you don't want to volunteer in person, there are also several opportunities you can do remotely from home.

For more information, go to voly.org. You can also download the Voly.org mobile app in the Apple and Android app stores.