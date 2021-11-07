The Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021

Adopt an Angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree! Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army to bring joy to children, seniors and special need adults across North Texas this holiday season. Angel adoptions are open NOW – December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 4.

Public, virtual and Forgotten Angel adoptions are available. For more information on The Salvation Army Angel Tree or to adopt an Angel online, visit www.salarmy.us/ntxangel.

Mall Locations: North Texas Salvation Army | Angel Tree

Galleria Dallas

Golden Triangle Mall

Hulen Mall

Northeast Mall

NorthPark Center

The Parks at Arlington

The Shops at Willow Bend

Walmart - Forgotten Angels Available for Adoption

Your Angel Tree gift can be returned through a drive-thru drop-off location. Please make sure each, individual Angel’s gift is labeled with the Angel Code corresponding to the Angel’s name and place the gifts inside the bag provided. Please make sure the bag is labeled with the same unique Angel Code to ensure your gift is delivered to the Angel you have chosen. To find a drop off location near you, please see the list below.

Angel Tree Drop Off Locations:

Salvation Army Dallas Warehouse

9216 Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas, Texas 75235

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Fort Worth Warehouse

229 E. Felix Street

Ft. Worth, Texas 76115

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Plano Corps

3528 E. 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Weekdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Drive-Thru Drop-Off Locations:

Galleria Dallas, Driveway near Grand Lux Café

Golden Triangle Mall, Food Court Parking Lot

Hulen Mall, Macy’s Parking Lot Facing Interstate Highway 820

Northeast Mall, Quicklotz Parking Lot

NorthPark Center, Northeast Parking Lot

The Parks at Arlington, Entrance #7 Parking Lot

The Shops at Willow Bend, Parking lot E

If you would like to make a charitable donation to the Salvation Army, please click HERE.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are honored to be media sponsors of the 2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021

Adoptions: Now – December 3

Last Day to Adopt an Angel: December 3

Last Day to Return/Drop Off an Angel: December 4