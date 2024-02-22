AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Houston

A Texas AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Houston area.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Cecilia Alvarado was last seen in the 16900 block of Sunshine Street in Houston at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alvarado is described as being 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Cecilia Alvarado's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

