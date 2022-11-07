Silver Alert Issued for Grand Prairie Man Last Seen on Oct. 31

A Silver Alert has been issued for Santiago Guajardo who was last seen in Grand Prairie on Oct, 31, Grand Prairie Police Department officials announced.

Guajardo, a military veteran, was last seen walking in the 100 block of Dorris Drive and was wearing a black US Army hat and blue jeans. The 80-year-old is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Guajardo's family believes he is in danger. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

