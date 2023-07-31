Silver Alert activation requested for missing Irving man

The Irving Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert by the Texas Department of Public Safety for Nghi Si Huynh, 74 years of age.

Huynh was last seen in the 3200 block of W. Country Club Dr. at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Huynh left the location on foot, wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and slides.

Irving PD

He has been diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions requiring daily medication.

Huynh only speaks Vietnamese and will not respond to English. It is unknown where he might be at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nghi Si Huynh should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.

