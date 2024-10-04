Organizations final push to register voters before Oct. 7 deadline

We are about a month away from Election Day, but the deadline to make sure you can vote is just days away.

“We just want everybody that's eligible to vote to be out there and able to vote,” League of Women Voters Dallas president Sandy Thornton said.

Her organization and others are out in full force this weekend, registering voters.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7.

“There's a lot of activity and people waking up to the fact that the time is running out for people to get their name registered and be, you know, part of the official roles to be able to vote,” Jolt Action executive director Diana Maldonado said.

It's important to check because the Secretary of State’s office recently updated the voter roll, adding more than two million Texans to a "suspended list."

Organizations want people to know that not voting is not an option.

“Sometimes people say, ’I’m not political,'" Somos Tejas Executive Director Ramiro Luna said. “The air that you breathe is political. The food you put on your table is political.”

Luna added not voting also creates a cycle that hurts your community.

“The way that it partakes into this vicious cycle is if you were to show me how you campaign, that’s also how you are going to govern,” Luna said. “The fact that you are putting a lot of resources into communities, of course, once you are put in power, you are not going to be caring about the communities you never cared for or tried to entice them to vote for you.”

You can check your registration status at votetexas.gov.

“Get registered and get ready to vote,” Thornton said, stressing a person's vote is their voice.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 7. Voter registration status can be checked here.