Dallas

Deadly crash closes down northbound U.S. 67 at Wheatland in South Dallas

Dallas police say two people died in the crash

The northbound lanes of U.S. 67, the Martin D. Love Freeway in Dallas, are closed after a deadly crash overnight.

Dallas police say the two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight on U.S. 67 at West Wheatland Road.

Police say two people died in the crash.

Northbound lanes of the Martin D. Love Freeway are shut down as police continue their investigation.

An NBC 5 crew at the crash scene found a white car almost unrecognizable and debris all over the highway.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

TxDOT cameras in the area show traffic backed up for miles.

NBC 5 has been told the highway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

