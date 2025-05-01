Measles in Denton County, infected person visited Rangers game, church, restaurant

Health officials in Denton County confirmed a case of measles on Wednesday and say the infected person could have exposed others at a number of places on April 19-20.

According to the Denton County Public Health Department, the positive case is an adult. To protect the patient's confidentiality, further identifying information is not shared.

The health department shared a list of places the person visited while infected and said more locations may be added as the investigation continues.

The county health department recommends that if you were at one of the locations listed below during the specified period and are unvaccinated, pregnant, or immunocompromised, you should contact your doctor to discuss possible exposure. You should also monitor for symptoms for 21 days. The last day of monitoring for the most recent exposure would be May 13.

April 19

Pretty Burrito, 500 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Donut Plaza, 1900 S. Garden Ridge Boulevard, Flower Mound, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Rangers Republic at Texas Live!, 1605 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Guitars and Growlers (Restaurant), 400 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, between 6 p.m. and midnight.

WalMart, 801 W Main Street in Lewisville, between 10 p.m. April 19 and 1 a.m. April 20.

April 20

Flower Mound United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Boulevard, Flower Mound, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

WinCo Foods, 1288 W Main Street, Lewisville, between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Pho Tay Do (Restaurant), 1403 E Campbell Road, Richardson, between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

It's not immediately clear if the person had been vaccinated. Measles is highly contagious and up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected, officials say. The health department said a person can contract measles in a room where someone infected with measles had been up to two hours before.

“Today’s case is further evidence that measles cases are on the rise – and the DFW area is no exception,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of public health. “While we haven’t linked this case to an existing outbreak, it highlights two realities: vaccines are important, and if you have signs and symptoms, you should be tested.”

The health department said the case is not linked to the outbreak in West Texas.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, there are usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials said that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

